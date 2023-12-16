Avacon and enviaM Collaborate to Build Data Center in Hannover, Germany

The Edge Data Center, operational by mid-2025, promises heightened security, decentralised data processing, and sustainability.

Highlights

  • On-site secure capacities for decentralised data processing.
  • 28,000 servers with the highest security level.
  • Joint venture between Avacon Connect and envia TEL.

Avacon Group, an engineering firm, and the enviaM Group, an energy provider, are collaboratively developing a data center in the Sehnde-Ost industrial area within the Hanover region of Germany. In a joint statement, the companies announced that the data center will span 2,000 square meters, providing space for 28,000 servers at the highest security level.

Investment Commitment

Avacon and enviaM are investing a total of 40 million euros in the development of the Edge Data Center, scheduled to be operational by mid-2025. The Edge Data Center offers on-site secure capacities for decentralised data processing with high availability and short data paths for customers, according to the official release.

Operational Timeline

Land acquisition for the construction of the data center has already been completed. With implementation plans in full swing, the groundbreaking for the data center is planned for mid-2024, and the marketing of server spaces will commence in the same year. Upon completion, the Edge Data Center will be powered by renewable energy, with critical supply systems redundantly designed to ensure high reliability.

"The Avacon Data Center in Sehnde not only sets new standards for security and performance but is also an important stimulus for the economic development of the Hanover region. With minimal latency and maximum data security, we are strengthening the competitiveness of local companies and making the Hanover region even more attractive for investments," said Avacon.

Avacon and enviaM's Joint Venture

The data center is being developed by a joint venture, established on May 4, 2023, between Avacon Connect, a subsidiary of Avacon, and envia TEL, a subsidiary of enviaM. The new company will be responsible for the construction, acquisition, and operation of the Edge Data Center, with its headquarters in Sehnde, according to the official release.

