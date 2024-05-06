T5 Data Centers Announces Expansion into Chicago With 480 MW Campus

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company said development will begin immediately, targeting the first 60 MW of data center capacity in Q4 2027.

Highlights

  • 160-acre site supporting up to 480 MW of critical IT capacity.
  • Build-to-suit options from powered shell to turnkey delivery.
  • Strategically located between major data center hubs.

Follow Us

T5 Data Centers Announces Expansion into Chicago With 480 MW Campus
T5 Data Centers has announced plans to expand its footprint with the development of a new data center campus in Grayslake, Illinois, located 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The 160-acre site will support up to 480 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity across multiple data center buildings. T5 says it will offer customers build-to-suit data center capacity options ranging from powered shell to full turnkey delivery, integrating T5's construction and operations services.

Also Read: T5 Data Centers Expands With 36 MW Data Center Acquisition in Chicago




Grayslake Campus

"The new Grayslake campus represents a major investment by T5 to meet the growing demand for large-scale data center capacity to support cloud and artificial intelligence workloads," said T5 Data Centers.

"The site's location is perfectly positioned between major data center hubs of the northern Chicago suburbs and southeastern Wisconsin, providing an ideal connection point. The Chicagoland market continues to be one of the premier markets to build and operate data centers due to attractive tax incentives, a robust labor pool, established connectivity, and power availability," T5 added.

Development Work

The company said development will begin immediately, targeting the first 60 MW of data center capacity in Q4 2027. An onsite electrical substation will provide efficient and redundant utility power.

Also Read: Tract Breaks Ground on 810 MW Hyperscale Data Center Park in Nevada

"T5's data center business is structured to support our customers’ design, build, and fit-out preferences, uniquely allowing them to select the operations model that best fits their business requirements now and as they evolve in the future," T5 Data Centers said.

According to the company, the Grayslake development aligns with its strategy to focus on select large-scale campuses while continuing to offer construction services and facilities management across the US and Europe.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Idk why vi has that 40mbps cap And second thing is that vi doesn’t offer volte or hd calling yet…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

pravesh78 :

Tanay JI , BSNL added 2.17 lakh New FTTH connections in March 24 not only 6203 as per your article.…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

We should standardized 1Gbps with Wifi 6E atleast in metros and 100Mbps should be norm in rural areas with Wifi…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments