T5 Data Centers Expands With 36 MW Data Center Acquisition in Chicago

T5 Data Centers (T5) has announced the acquisition of a third data centre facility, Chicago 3, located in Northlake, Illinois, which is an important submarket in the Chicago area. This acquisition is aimed at addressing the growing demand for data centre space driven by both hyper-scale and enterprise customers.

Also Read: DataBank Expands Dallas Data Center to Meet Growing Demands




Strategic Location

T5 said it has strategically chose the location of the new data centre in an area with power constraints, allowing it to provide data infrastructure while contributing to the region's sustainable growth.

"It's a testament to our commitment to overcoming challenges and transforming them into opportunities, demonstrating that even in the face of constraints, we can power progress and drive digital transformation with our ForeverOn solutions," said T5.

Capacity

The Chicago 3 facility offering an IT capacity of 36 megawatts (MW), allows hyper-scale and enterprise tenants to rapidly scale their operations without facing power limitations. T5 said it offers flexible solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

Energy Efficiency

The facility prioritises energy efficiency by incorporating the latest energy-efficient technologies. T5 said this not only reduces operational costs but also minimises environmental impact, aligning with a sustainable "ForeverOn" environment.

Also Read: Kakao Announces Completion of Its First In-House Data Center in South Korea

Redundancy and Reliability

Chicago 3 will be built with multiple layers of redundancy, ensuring uninterrupted uptime and business continuity for its clients. The data centre's strategic location offers low-latency, high-speed connectivity to major metropolitan areas. This facilitates seamless data transmission, which is crucial for many applications and services.

Cost Optimisation

According to the statement, Outsourcing data centre services to T5 allows enterprises to save on capital expenses, maintenance costs, and staffing, ultimately reducing operational expenses. T5 further added that it provides both on-site and remote support, ensuring smooth operations 24/7 for its customers.

