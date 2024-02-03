Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber Now Offers 1TB Monthly Data and a Yearly Plan

Bharti Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) or Xstream AirFiber service is only available for customers with 100 Mbps speed. Until now, it was only available as a prepaid option for 6 months. But now, it is also available for 12 months. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has reintroduced the Xstream AirFiber plans for customers.
  • The service is now available in Noida and Ghaziabad.
  • The plan comes bundled with 1TB of high speed data and 2 Mbps FUP.

Bharti Airtel has reintroduced the Xstream AirFiber plans for customers. Now, as per the website, the service is available in Noida and Ghaziabad. But there have been a few changes. To start with, we can see that the router of the Xstream AirFiber has been redesigned. Airtel has also made some changes in the offering as well. Let's check them out here.




Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans and Updated Terms and Conditions

Bharti Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) or Xstream AirFiber service is available for customers with 100 Mbps speed. Until now, it was only available as a prepaid option for 6 months. But now, it is also available for 12 months.

For six months, the cost would be Rs 6,657 (inclusive of GST and Rs 1000 installation cost). The 12-month plan will cost Rs 11,314 (inclusive of every cost). Note that with the 12-month plan, users will not have to pay any installation fee.

With this, the updated FUP (fair usage policy) for the amount of data that a consumer can get with the Xstream AirFiber has become 1TB. Upon the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. Also, customers get free access to Xstream Premium. For now, Airtel customers can use unlimited data at 2 Mbps, as there are no data packs, if they consume the FUP data offered by Xstream AirFiber plan.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber can give you 100 Mbps speed (upload and download) just like the way a fiber connection does. However, Airtel says that if you can get a fiber connection in your area, then it is a better choice over the Xstream AirFiber.

