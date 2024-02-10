Airtel Expands Retail Footprint With Four New Stores in Nagpur



Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of four new next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Nagpur, Maharashtra. The new stores, located in Manish Nagar, Rameshwari, Jaripatka, and Geeta Nagar, aim to bolster Airtel's retail presence, enhance customer service, and showcase cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio. This expansion follows the recent opening of five new stores in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Focus on Customer Service

Designed with a focus on excellence and winning customers for life, these neighbourhood stores will feature Airtel's complete range of offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus. Additionally, the store staff, known as 'Airtel Friends,' are trained to address customer queries across Airtel's mobile, broadband, and DTH services, Airtel said.

Commitment to Maharashtra Market

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Maharashtra. As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Maharashtra continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market."

Nationwide Retail Growth

In recent years, Airtel has been increasing its offline presence, strengthening its retail footprint across the country. The company currently operates 1500 stores nationwide.

In other developments, Airtel has announced the launch of five new retail stores in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and ten new stores in Surat, Gujarat Circle.

The company has also doubled its retail presence in Kolkata with 34 new stores, opened five stores in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, established seven retail stores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and inaugurated 14 next-gen retail stores in Pune, Maharashtra.