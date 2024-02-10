AirTrunk and Ib Vogt Ink 30 MW Solar PPA in Malaysia

AirTrunk will procure renewable energy from the 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing under the CGPP.

Highlights

  • AirTrunk signs Malaysia's first data center renewable energy virtual PPA.
  • Collaboration with ib vogt to procure renewable energy from a 29.99 MW solar farm.
  • Initiative supports Malaysia's transition towards clean energy and decarbonization efforts.

AirTrunk and Ib Vogt Ink 30 MW Solar PPA in Malaysia
Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) hyperscale data center specialist AirTrunk has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to procure renewable energy in Malaysia. The company announced this week that it had signed the first data center renewable energy virtual PPA (vPPA) with renewable energy developer ib vogt under Malaysia's Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP).

Also Read: Grameenphone Launches Super Core Data Center in Bangladesh




Malaysia's Corporate Green Power Programme

The CGPP, an initiative from the Suruhanjaya Tenaga (Malaysia's Energy Commission), enables businesses to sign VPPAs and participate in renewable energy projects in Malaysia. A quota of 800 megawatts (MW) of solar energy generation capacity is allocated to the program, and developers can apply for a maximum capacity of 30 MW with a secured offtaker, AirTrunk said.

AirTrunk will procure renewable energy from the 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing under the CGPP. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2024.

This announcement builds on AirTrunk's renewable energy agreements in Hong Kong and Australia. These include long-term Power Purchase Agreements for solar farm development in Australia and a renewable energy solution in Hong Kong that will match data center electricity consumption with local renewable energy certificates.

Also Read: AirTrunk Enters Malaysia With New 150+ MW Hyperscale Data Center

AirTrunk said, "Joining forces with ib vogt to lead Malaysia's first data centre renewable energy VPPA demonstrates our dedication to pioneer sustainable action in the industry. As we continue to drive digitalisation in Malaysia through the development of our 150 MW AirTrunk JHB1 data centre, this initiative marks yet another important step in our roadmap to achieve Net Zero and decarbonise APJ's electricity grid."

Decarbonisation Efforts in Southeast Asia

ib vogt APAC commented, "The decarbonisation of supply chains in Southeast Asia is just beginning, and it is great to see Malaysia and AirTrunk taking a prominent position in the transition towards clean energy. It is through powerful partnerships with industry leaders like AirTrunk that ib vogt continues to be in a leading role to support corporations in meeting their renewable energy goals."

