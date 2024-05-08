Telefonica Germany Deploys 5G Standalone Core to Cloud

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

O2 Telefonica introduces 5G Standalone core software deployed in the Cloud, enhancing network capabilities with AWS and Nokia support.

Highlights

  • Telefonica Germany implements 5G Cloud Core on Amazon Web Services.
  • Collaboration with Nokia enhances network reliability and performance.
  • Deployment enables dynamic scaling and allocation of network capacities for improved customer experience.

O2 Telefonica (Telefonica Germany) has announced today the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) core software, fully implemented in the Cloud. The telco said it has launched its 5G Cloud Core operations on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with support from Finnish network supplier Nokia. With this rollout, some Telefonica Germany's 5G SA customers will benefit from cloud advantages, including higher availability, reliability, and faster software upgrades, resulting in an enhanced network experience.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Launches First Commercial Open RAN Site in Germany With Samsung




Benefits of Cloud Implementation

Telefonica emphasised that the AWS infrastructure is designed to offer the most secure cloud computing environment. With the launch of the 5G Cloud Core, Telefonica claims itself as the first telecommunications provider with an operational core network on AWS. In its initial phase, the 5G Cloud Core is designed to serve up to one million customers.

Collaboration with AWS and Nokia

Commenting on the launch, O2 Telefonica said, "With the new 5G cloud core, we are moving away from traditional architectures and instead focusing on modern, high-performance, and efficient network technologies. In doing so, we are relying on the quality and global expertise of Nokia and AWS."

"By building the 5G cloud core network on AWS, O2 Telefonica is redefining its operating model through complete automation and flexibility on a large scale. O2 Telefonica will thus be able to dynamically scale and allocate 5G network capacities to meet customer needs as well as the requirements of the new applications that will run on the new core network,"AWS commented.

Also Read: Telefonica to Test vRAN and Open RAN in Germany With Samsung

Deployment of 5G Standalone Core on Cloud

This deployment equips Telefonica Germany with ultra-low latency to deliver advanced 5G services such as extended reality and network slicing, which require instant availability and greater bandwidth capacity, the official release said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

