Banglalink and Teletalk Start National Roaming Trial for Enhanced Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

In a move to enhance mobile network coverage across various regions of Bangladesh, the country's operators, Banglalink and Teletalk, have initiated a field trial of roaming services.

Highlights

  • First national roaming service trial in Bangladesh.
  • Customers of both operators to access each other's network coverage.
  • Initiative to promote network sharing and energy conservation

Bangladesh operators Teletalk, a state-owned mobile operator, and Veon's Banglalink, a private mobile operator, have commenced a field trial of roaming services in an effort to enhance coverage in certain regions of the country. This partnership is set to enable the customers of both operators to access each other's network coverage for the first time in the country.

Testing Network Switching

"Through this field trial, both operators will be testing the seamless switching of alternative networks in areas with coverage gaps across the country. The first phase is being tested for post-paid voice and SMS services in specific regions throughout the country," said the official release. This will be followed by phases which will include testing for pre-paid and data services.

Banglalink in an official statement said, "As part of our commitment to providing best-in-class services, our goal as a digital operator is to enhance mobile connectivity across Bangladesh and promote network sharing between the two operators."

Strategic Collaboration

This strategic collaboration will enhance mobile connectivity for Teletalk and Banglalink customers across the country while promoting network sharing between the two telecom operators. Specifically, through this partnership, Teletalk can expand its network coverage by utilizing over 15,000 Banglalink sites across the country.

The joint statement noted that upon the completion of the field trial, the service will be available for commercial use, allowing customers to enjoy seamless national coverage across all services. This initiative also aims to promote energy conservation and green infrastructure development for the country, aligning with the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

Soft launch

The service is already operational and running in 22 countries worldwide, including India, Pakistan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and others. The soft launch of this field trial took place at the office of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, in the presence of officials representing the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Teletalk, and Banglalink.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

