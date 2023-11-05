O2 Czechia Announces 5G Coverage in All Prague Metro Stations

Reported by Srikapardhi

O2 Czech Republic has launched 5G services in two more Prague metro stations, completing the rollout of full 5G coverage across the network. This makes the Prague metro the first underground railway in Europe to offer full 5G coverage.

Highlights

  • Prague metro becomes first underground railway in Europe to offer full 5G coverage.
  • Initiative a collaboration between consortium of operators.
  • Network enhancement provides increased security and enhances travel comfort for passengers.

O2 Czech Republic announced on Thursday that it has launched 5G services in two additional stations, Juriho and Podebrad as the Prague metro station has begun operations after renovation. With this launch, O2 stated that its 4G/5G broadband services are now accessible in all 61 Prague Metro stations, including tunnels. O2 also highlighted that the Prague metro is the first underground railway in Europe to be covered by the 5G Network.

Collaborative Effort

According to the statement, the initiative to provide high-speed internet coverage in all 61 Prague metro stations is a collaboration between the consortium of operators: T-Mobile, O2, Vodafone, and CETIN. After the cable replacement, installation of new technologies, connection of distribution with radiation cables throughout the tunnel section, and increasing the number of antennas to 16, all customers can now experience uninterrupted services and enjoy high-speed internet.

Enhanced Services

Additionally, O2 stated that this network enhancement not only provides users with increased security in situations where emergency communication is necessary but also enhances travel comfort for passengers, making life easier with connectivity available throughout the journey.

"This marks the end of one of the most important joint investment projects of the three largest Czech mobile operators. Thanks to it, the people of Prague have coverage of all metro stations with the fastest mobile internet, which allows them to be online, listen to music or even watch their favourite shows during the entire journey to work, school or for entertainment," O2 Czech Republic noted.

Network Enhancement

The operators are reported to continue their cooperation with the Prague Public Transit Company (DPP) and have already installed technologies and antenna systems as part of the project documentation for the construction of the new D metro station. According to the statement, the expansion of coverage to the new sections will occur concurrently with the construction of the stations.

With this development, the fastest 5G mobile data connection is now accessible to customers of all operators in all Prague metro stations.

