7 Popular Netflix India Films to Watch This Weekend



With fresh releases every week, we are never short of entertainment and binge-worthy content. Every genre thrives at its best, with directors leaving no stone unturned to captivate the spectators. From high-octane action thrillers and hard-hitting social dramas to captivating love stories and spine-chilling horror pictures, you'll find it all. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head to Netflix and explore their list of the top trending films in India right now. Make sure to grab some popcorn and a drink to go with it.

Here is a list of the top trending films on Netflix India:

Dream Girl 2

"Dream Girl 2" is a follow-up to the 2019 film of the same name. This rom-com is about a male protagonist who exploits his ability to speak in a female voice and ends up with a tumultuous life. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana will take on the role of the fictitious persona Pooja. Raaj Shaandilyaa directs the film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal.

Iraivan

"Iraivan" is a psychological thriller directed by I Mueenuddin Ahmed and starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vinoth Kishan, Charle, Bagavathi Perumal, N. Azhagamperumal, and Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan. As public trust in the police dwindles, Arjun and Andrew catch the murderer, but his subsequent escape throws the city into further disarray.

Chandramukhi 2

"Chandramukhi 2" is a comedic horror film directed by P Vasu that stars Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others in pivotal roles. A wealthy family moves into the Vettaiyapuram palace to rebuild their ancestral temple and perform pooja, accidentally reigniting a centuries-old enmity between the classical dancer Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja.

OMG 2

The film, directed by Amit Rai, is about Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout follower of Lord Shiva, whose son is accused of immoral behavior and is suspended from school. Kanti discovers, upon confrontation, that his son is a victim of misinformation and misdirection. Watch the film to find out how Kanti will prove his son's innocence and what divine intervention the film holds. The film's lead actors are Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar.

Pain Hustlers

"Pain Hustlers" is a David Yates-directed American drama featuring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in key roles. The plot follows a pharmaceutical sales representative on a mission to convince doctors to prescribe his company's new painkiller to their patients. Helpless, he enlists the help of a poor single mother.

Jawan

"Jawan" is a Hindi action thriller directed by Atlee and starring Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and others. The plot revolves around a female prison guard who believes in the reformation of wrongdoers through productivity and societal activity. However, he is a violent man whose activities frequently make national news for his revolution against corruption.

Sister Death

"Sister Death" is a terrifying horror-thriller and a sequel to "Veronica," hailed as the scariest horror film of all time. The film follows the life of Sister Narcisa, the nun who terrified audiences in "Veronica."