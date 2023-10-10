Veon Completes Exit From Russia, to Focus On Six Emerging Markets

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company will now focus its energy on meeting the growing demand in its markets of Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Highlights

  • Veon has completed its exit from Russia, signifying a complete exit from the Russian market.
  • Veon is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers.
  • The company will now focus its energy on meeting the growing demand in six high-potential markets.

Follow Us

Veon Completes Exit From Russia, to Focus On Six Emerging Markets
Amsterdam-based multinational telecoms group Veon announced that it has completed its exit from Russia with the closing of the sale of its Russian operations to a group of senior members of the PJSC VimpelCom (Beeline Russia) management team, led by PJSC VimpelCom's CEO on October 9, 2023.

Also Read: Veon Progresses Towards the Sale of Vimpelcom, Enters Final Stages




Strategic Focus

Veon Group's CEO commented, "The closing of the sale and the completion of our exit from Russia allow us to fully focus our energy on the way forward, meeting the growing demand in our markets - Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan - with our digital operator strategy. I am pleased to note that we are now in a much stronger position to deliver our strategic priorities. We would like to thank all our stakeholders and regulatory bodies, including the US Treasury, who have supported our company through this process."

Also Read: Veon and OneWeb Partner to Deliver Extended Connectivity

No Buy-Back Arrangements

As previously announced, the transaction does not include any buy-back arrangements and signifies a complete exit from the Russian market for Veon. In its official release, the company stated that this move will help it achieve higher growth while operating with lower leverage and ample liquidity, focusing on six high-potential emerging markets.

Veon's Global Presence

Veon is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers, operating across six countries that are home to more than 7 percent of the world's population.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments