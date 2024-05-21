Bharti Airtel 30, 60 and 90 Days Validity Plans Listed and Explained

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has multiple plans with 30, 60, and 90-day service validity. The good thing about these plans is that they come with unlimited 5G data, and offer plenty of data. The 30, 60, and 90-days plans were added by the telcos after consumers started complaining that they didn't have plans with rounded-off validities. Customers only got to choose from 28, 56, or 84-day service validity plans. Thus, the telcos, on the directive from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) added one plan at least with 30 days of service validity.









Let's take a look at these plans from Airtel.

Read More - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio Rs 2999 Plans Explained

Bharti Airtel 30 Days Plans

Airtel has three days 30 days plans - Rs 199, Rs 296, and Rs 489. All of these plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 199 plan comes with 3GB of data, the Rs 296 plan comes with 25GB of data, and the Rs 489 plan comes with 50GB of data. The Rs 296 and Rs 489 plans also come with unlimited 5G data offer from the company.

Read More - Airtel all Mobile Plans that Offer Netflix to Users

Bharti Airtel 60 Days Plan

The Rs 519 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 60 days of service validity. It has unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with Airtel Thanks benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel 90 Days Plan

Bharti Airtel's 90 days plan comes for Rs 779. It offers consumers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of the plan are unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

These are all the prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that come with 30, 60, and 90 days of service validity. Apart from the Rs 199 plan, all of these plans offer unlimited 5G data offer which can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app.