Banglalink Phases Out 3G for Enhanced 4G Services in Bangladesh



Veon-owned Bangladesh operator Banglalink announced on Thursday that it has become the first mobile operator in the country to phase out 3G services, as part of its strategy to enhance 4G network performance throughout the country by reallocating network resources. The 3G phase-out follows extensive investment by Banglalink in next-generation 4G networks to provide high-quality nationwide connectivity and accelerate the use of digital services, Veon said in an official release.

Partnership with ZTE for 4G

Just recently, as TelecomTalk reported, Banglalink and ZTE signed an agreement to boost Banglalink's 4G coverage and upgrade network capacity. In an earlier development in March 2024, Banglalink selected CSG for modular wholesale billing and settlement solutions to address its anticipated CDR growth over the next five years.

Subscriber Growth and Coverage Expansion

This move to completely phase out 3G aligns with its recent agreement with ZTE to focus on the 4G network enhancement in Bangladesh. Veon also noted that Banglalink's 4G subscriber base has grown from 8.0 million at the end of 2020 to 21.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. During the same period, Banglalink's 4G population coverage increased from 60 percent to 88 percent.

"By reallocating more resources to 4G, we will take the customer experience to new heights and enhance our customers' 4G experiences. We are also helping to accelerate the nation’s journey towards the 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041', supported by new fast infrastructure and state-of-the-art digital services," explains Banglalink.

Customer-Centric Approach

Banglalink said its increasing focus on 4G will further support the end-user experience on its services, especially for Banglalink's "multiplay" customers who use both 4G connectivity and the company's digital services which includes: Toffee, an entertainment platform, serves 8.4 million monthly active users, and MyBL.