Banglalink Chooses CSG for Telecom Billing Solutions

Reported by Srikapardhi

Banglalink partners with CSG for advanced billing solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and preparing for future growth in Bangladesh.

Highlights

  • Banglalink selects CSG for modular wholesale billing solutions.
  • Partnership aims to manage anticipated CDR growth over the next five years.
  • Focus on empowering customers and embracing digital transformation.

Banglalink, a Bangladeshi operator, has selected CSG for modular wholesale billing and settlement solutions to address its anticipated CDR growth over the next five years. This will help Banglalink to manage its daily call detail records (CDRs), said the official release.

Also Read: Banglalink and Teletalk Start National Roaming Trial for Enhanced Connectivity




Optimizing Operational Efficiency

In a statement regarding the partnership, Banglalink expressed, "By leveraging CSG's expertise and advanced technology, we are not only optimizing our operational efficiency but also positioning ourselves for future growth and opportunities. This strategic partnership is designed to empower our customers, providing them with the tools to thrive in a dynamic landscape and reinforcing our position as an innovative digital operator."

Customer-Centric Digital Transformation

CSG currently collaborates with CSPs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including Banglalink, Airtel Africa, M1, and PLDT, to streamline operations, enable transparent self-service billing, and propel enterprise segment growth. Reportedly, this deal will assist Banglalink in embracing customer-first digital transformation.

Also Read: Banglalink Completes Sale of Tower Portfolio to Summit Towers for USD 100 Million

In February, as reported by TelecomTalk, VEON announced the completion of the sale of a portion of its tower portfolio in Bangladesh to Summit Towers for approximately BDT 11 billion (around USD 100 million). This transaction involves 2,012 towers owned by VEON's subsidiary, Banglalink.

Expert Opinion

