ACT Broadband is Offering OTT, 300+ Live TV Channels, and 50 Mbps Speed with this Plan

ACT Broadband, a regional internet service provider, is offering customers 300+ live TV channels, OTT (over-the-top) benefits, and 50 Mbps speed with its Rs 665 plan. This plan can be the best offer for customers who are looking for a broadband connection that comes with plenty of entertainment benefits. But there are more details to this plan that you should know.









Let's check out the complete benefits of the ACT Broadband plan that we are talking about here.

ACT Broadband Rs 665 Plan

ACT Broadband's Rs 665 plan comes with 50 Mbps of speed, and 750GB of monthly FUP (fair usage policy) data, and once that is over, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. The duration of this plan is 3 months (this is what is mentioned on the website of the company when you try to purchase a connection.)

Whether you can purchase it for one month is unclear. The OTT benefits or apps included with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, and YuppTV. Further, customers also get 300+ live TV channels with the plan.

The router is provided for free by the company. Also, the installation is provided at no extra cost. So you just need to pay the three-month amount for the connection.

If you want, you can purchase the same plan without the entertainment benefits which will make the price of the plan lesser. The 50 Mbps plan will come for Rs 559 per month, if you remove the entertainment benefits. The data benefits remain the same and if you purchase the plan for six months instead of three months, then you will also get one month of free service.

A new connection from ACT Broadband could be purchased from the company's website directly and there you can customise the kind of offer you want.