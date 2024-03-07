IBASIS Launches Multi-Operator Fixed Wireless Access Solution in US

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

iBASIS introduces a multi-carrier Fixed Wireless Access solution, powered by eSIM technology, to address the limitations of traditional connectivity approaches.

Highlights

  • Leveraging GSMA standards-based eSIM technology.
  • Supported by the Simfony Connectivity Management Platform.
  • iBASIS offers seamless FWA plan with multiple Tier 1 operators.

Follow Us

IBASIS Launches Multi-Operator Fixed Wireless Access Solution
Communications specialist iBASIS announced the launch of a multi-carrier Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution. The company claims it to be the industry's first solution which leverages GSMA standards-based eSIM technology, aiming to enhance flexibility and reliability in connectivity solutions. iBASIS said its FWA offerings are supported by the Simfony Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), enhancing the management and deployment of connectivity solutions.

Also Read: UScellular Picks Casa Systems for Self-Install 5G Outdoor FWA Devices




FWA Opportunity

The company cited GlobalData estimates which say the total US broadband services revenue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent from USD 102.9 billion in 2023 to USD 126.3 billion in 2028, and FWA is set to grow from 7.2 percent market share in 2023 to 15.8 percent with revenues just under USD 20 billion in 2028.

iBASIS noted that FWA is gaining traction for its speed and easy installation, as traditional offerings have struggled with a one-size-fits-all approach.

iBASIS Multi-Carrier FWA Solution

"This approach relies on the deployment of a SIM card from a single Tier 1 operator with the assumption that there is a strong signal at every address and that their network will never fail. The limitations of this approach require solution providers to augment the solution to account for coverage gaps or network failures. The workaround solution typically deployed incurs significant additional costs," the company said.

Also Read: D-Link Launches New 5G LTE FWA Outdoor CPE

Addressing One-Size-Fits-All Limitations

"iBASIS is redefining connectivity solutions by addressing the industry's 'one-size-fits-all' limitations," said Ajay Joseph, CEO of IoT and CTO, iBASIS. "Our innovative 4G and 5G FWA solutions, which provide access to all three major operator networks in the USA, are powered by programmable eSIM technology, offering unparalleled flexibility and reliability, catering to the unique needs of every enterprise."

Reportedly, the advent of 5G brings significant improvements in speed and bandwidth, opening opportunities for FWA in support of IoT connectivity. The integration of eSIM and remote SIM provisioning enhances user experiences in FWA deployments.

iBASIS said 10T Solutions, a provider of IoT and M2M Solutions and Services, is the primary provider utilizing its technology as part of its fully managed offerings. The company will showcase the solution at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo from March 11 to March 14 in Las Vegas.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh sorry.. Aaj Modi ji ne Howrah underwater metro inaugurate kar diya hai. Ab Jio bhi aa kar statement de…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Faraz :

So they managed to provide network where metro is not running/project not yet completed. (A few days ago Airtel announced…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

. :

Vi is here to stay they are far better than congested Airtel and jio

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Rupesh :

Whenever I see Vi news upgrading network, covering areas, it gives hope that they will not vanish and in future…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

shivraj roy :

good to now ,they covered this crucial part of the new metro line

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments