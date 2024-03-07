IBASIS Launches Multi-Operator Fixed Wireless Access Solution in US



Communications specialist iBASIS announced the launch of a multi-carrier Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution. The company claims it to be the industry's first solution which leverages GSMA standards-based eSIM technology, aiming to enhance flexibility and reliability in connectivity solutions. iBASIS said its FWA offerings are supported by the Simfony Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), enhancing the management and deployment of connectivity solutions.

FWA Opportunity

The company cited GlobalData estimates which say the total US broadband services revenue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 percent from USD 102.9 billion in 2023 to USD 126.3 billion in 2028, and FWA is set to grow from 7.2 percent market share in 2023 to 15.8 percent with revenues just under USD 20 billion in 2028.

iBASIS noted that FWA is gaining traction for its speed and easy installation, as traditional offerings have struggled with a one-size-fits-all approach.

iBASIS Multi-Carrier FWA Solution

"This approach relies on the deployment of a SIM card from a single Tier 1 operator with the assumption that there is a strong signal at every address and that their network will never fail. The limitations of this approach require solution providers to augment the solution to account for coverage gaps or network failures. The workaround solution typically deployed incurs significant additional costs," the company said.

Addressing One-Size-Fits-All Limitations

"iBASIS is redefining connectivity solutions by addressing the industry's 'one-size-fits-all' limitations," said Ajay Joseph, CEO of IoT and CTO, iBASIS. "Our innovative 4G and 5G FWA solutions, which provide access to all three major operator networks in the USA, are powered by programmable eSIM technology, offering unparalleled flexibility and reliability, catering to the unique needs of every enterprise."

Reportedly, the advent of 5G brings significant improvements in speed and bandwidth, opening opportunities for FWA in support of IoT connectivity. The integration of eSIM and remote SIM provisioning enhances user experiences in FWA deployments.

iBASIS said 10T Solutions, a provider of IoT and M2M Solutions and Services, is the primary provider utilizing its technology as part of its fully managed offerings. The company will showcase the solution at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo from March 11 to March 14 in Las Vegas.