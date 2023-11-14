D-Link Launches New 5G LTE FWA Outdoor CPE



Networking and connectivity technology provider D-Link has announced the launch of its new 5G/LTE Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), enabling users to connect to ultra-fast 5G internet with multi-gigabit speeds. D-Link states that the high-performance 5G/LTE outdoor unit (DWP-1010) is easy to install and provides fixed wireless access (FWA) for enterprises, SMBs, and homes in suburban and rural locations, making it ideal for both large-scale and individual deployments.

D-Link's 5G/LTE Outdoor CPE

Equipped with six internal 5G/LTE antennas, the outdoor CPE allows service providers to deliver multi-gigabit internet to multiple customers in rural areas without the need to lay expensive fibre or wiring, according to a statement by D-Link.

The device features 5G and LTE dual-mode support, providing downlink speeds of up to 4 Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 620 Mbps in 5G mode, and downlink speeds of up to 2 Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 150 Mbps in LTE mode.

Dual-Mode Speeds and Fallback Support

The device supports fallback from 5G to LTE and can be used for backup or load sharing with fixed-line internet to offer a fail-safe, always-on connection, the company said.

Featuring a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet LAN port with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, the device can be powered and connected through a single Ethernet cable without the need for an extra power line, while the multi gigabit Ethernet port maximises data throughput.

Weather-Resistant and Outdoor Installation

D-Link notes that the CPE, built with rugged IP67 weather-resistant housing to protect it from extreme weather, is engineered to withstand the outdoors. It can be pole or wall-mounted on rooftops, balconies, and outdoor walls to get the best reception. Users will also be able to position the CPE optimally to receive the best 5G signal using the mobile app provided by the company.