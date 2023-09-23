Telefonica Spain Extends 5G Coverage Across Castilla-Leon on 700 MHz Band



Telefonica has announced that its Spanish brand, Movistar, has been actively expanding its 5G technology deployment in the 700 MHz band in Castilla y Leon during the summer. This effort has resulted in the activation of over a hundred new nodes spread across the nine provinces of the region. As of the end of August, the mobile ultra-broadband coverage with 5G has surpassed 70 percent in the area.

Also Read: Telefonica Movistar Enhances 5G Coverage in Spain’s Tourist Destinations for Summer









5G coverage in Castilla-Leon, Spain

Telefonica said this is a significant achievement given the complexity of Castilla y Leon's geography, its extensive coverage, and the diverse range of population sizes, from large towns with over 20,000 inhabitants to very small ones with less than 100 or even 50 inhabitants. Telefonica also noted that it has invested more than 430 million in new networks over the last five years.

Also Read: Movistar Spain Completes IPv6 Deployment in Its Mobile Network

Combining 700 MHz and 2.6 GHz Bands

Telefonica highlighted that the 700 MHz band is chosen for 5G deployment due to its better indoor penetration and support for low latency, which are important features for 5G communications. Additionally, Movistar also operates in the 3.5 GHz band, which is suitable for services requiring very high transmission speeds, complementing the coverage provided in the 700 MHz band.

Telefonica, which operates Movistar, said it has deployed extensive fiber optics in rural areas and also has a wide deployment of 5G in the 700 MHz, which is complemented by its 2.6 GHz 5G to provide comprehensive connectivity and support digitization efforts.

Also Read: Telefonica Spain to Close All Copper Exchanges by 2024

5G in the nine provinces

Movistar's Summer 5G expansion includes the activation of new nodes and coverage in various municipalities across the nine provinces of Castilla y Leon:

In Avila, the deployment includes towns like San Juan de Gredos, Ojos-Albos, Higuera de las Duenas, and Berzal de Zapardiel, among others now enjoy 5G connectivity. In Burgos, 5G has been rolled out in places like Barbadillo del Mercado, Santa Gadea del Sil, Gumiel de Izan, and Villariezo, along with reinforcement in Burgos city. Leon has seen expansion to more than 60 municipalities, including Brazuelo, Acebedo, San Cristobal de la Polantera, Corullon, Folgoso de la Ribera, Garrafede, Torio, Matanza de los Oteros and Cebrones del Rio, among others. Palencia now has 5G coverage in places such as Torquemada, Astudillo, Espinosa de Villagonzalo, La Puebla de Valdavia, Fuentes de Nava, Santibbnez de la Pena and Buenavista de Valdavia, among others. Salamanca has added 5G coverage in towns such as Belena, Macotera, Linares de RiofrIo, Casillas de las Flores, Las Veguillas or Villarino de los Aires. Segovia has included Torre Val de San Pedro, Otero de los Herreros, and Villacastin in its 5G network. Soria extends 5G coverage to municipalities like Villar del Rio, Burgos de Osma-Ciudad de Osma, and Medinaceli. Valladolid now has 5G coverage in Rabano, Mayorga, Quintanilla de Onssimo, and other places. Zamora has 5G in Fonfria, Hermisende, and Muelas del Pan, among others.

Also Read: Movistar Spain Launches Standalone 5G in 11 Cities

The list is not exhaustive, as other localities across the nine provinces have also received 5G coverage. With this 5G deployment, Telefonica said Movistar is present in all the provinces of Castilla y Leon, serving populations of varying sizes, ranging from the largest, with over 20,000 inhabitants, to those with less than 50.