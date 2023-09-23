

Bharti Airtel initially launched the Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack in August, as reported first by TelecomTalk. Airtel has been revising benefits on its plans to stay competitive while safeguarding and increasing its ARPU, and such a move has now come again with the Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack.

Bharti Airtel Data Packs

Airtel provides a range of Data Packs for its users to suit different usage patterns and consumer needs.These data packs come into play when users exhaust the high-speed data quota bundled with its Truly Unlimited plans. Airtel has now increased the benefits of its Rs 99 Unlimited data pack. Let's now check what benefits the revised Airtel Rs 99 Data pack offers.

Airtel Rs 99 Data Pack: Earlier Benefits

Previously, the Airtel Rs 99 Data pack offered consumers unlimited data with a 30GB Fair Usage Policy (FUP) and a validity of 1 day. After consuming 30GB of high-speed data, Airtel users could continue to use unlimited data at speeds of 64 Kbps. Airtel has now revised the plan benefits to make it much more attractive.

Airtel Rs 99 Data Pack: Revised Benefits

The Airtel Rs 99 Data pack now offers consumers unlimited data with a validity of 2 days, but the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) has been revised to 20GB per day, after which speeds will be up to 64 Kbps. This means that Airtel customers can now enjoy 20GB per day for two days, totalling 40GB of high-speed data.

With this revision, Airtel has increased the total benefits by 10GB, along with an extra day of validity. Please note that to take advantage of this data pack, you must have an active base plan.

Conclusion

According to Airtel, the company sees Data monetization as a lever to increase ARPU, as customers tend to opt for data packs impulsively when they exhaust their high-speed data quota.

We believe Airtel initially launched this pack to test customer usage patterns, their requirements, and usage and has now fine-tuned the offering. If you are in a 5G Network zone, you can enjoy Unlimited 5G data with Airtel's Truly Unlimited Plans offering the benefit.

However, the Rs 99 Data pack caters to 4G users who encounter unexpected data requirements during their recharge cycle, and the 20GB per day bulk data bundled with the plan for two days serves the heavy data usage needs of Airtel users.