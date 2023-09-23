Telia Norway Says Over 50 Percent of Phones on Its Network Support 5G

Telia Norway says over 50 percent of the mobile phones on its network now support 5G connectivity, and 90 percent of users now have access to Telia's 5G network.

Highlights

  • Over 50 percent of mobile phones on Telia Norway's network now support 5G connectivity
  • Telia will be the first to offer a nationwide 5G network in Norway.
  • Telia is working to expand its 5G coverage, with a particular focus on Nordland and Troms.

Telia Norway says over 50 percent of the mobile phones on its network now support 5G connectivity, with the growing volume of traffic now delivered via the 5G technology. Since the launch of 5G Technology in May 2020 in Lillestrom, Norwegians have progressively adopted the latest 5G-compatible mobile phones and started using 5G from the outset, said Telia.

Also Read: Telia to Be the First With a Nationwide 5G Network in Norway




First with a nationwide 5G network

According to Telia, over 90 percent of users now have access to Telia's 5G network and it will be the first to offer a nationwide 5G network. Moreover, Telia highlighted that the proportion of phones on its network supporting 5G has surpassed those supporting only 4G.

5G Network Expansion during Autumn

Regarding Network development, Telia said it will be working with full force throughout the autumn to expand its 5G coverage, with a particular focus on Nordland and Troms. The municipalities of Ibestad and Gratangen will receive 5G for the first time, and areas where modernization efforts began earlier this autumn, such as Vefsn, Senja, and Harstad, will have their 5G network boosted.

Also Read: Telia Says 9 Out of 10 Norwegians Now Have Access to Its 5G Network

Telia 5G Wireless Broadband Service

Telia also highlighted the potential of 5G in the broadband segment, delivering fibre-like speeds over the mobile network. With over nine out of ten Norwegians having access to Telia's 5G network, Telia has recently made its wireless broadband service (FWA - Fixed Wireless Access) more attractive by including TV and streaming service Telia Play in all subscriptions.

Telia said its wireless broadband service is delivered over both 4G and 5G networks, offering speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 500 Mbps.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

