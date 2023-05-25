Telia Says 9 Out of 10 Norwegians Now Have Access to Its 5G Network

Telia has fully modernized its mobile network infrastructure in Norway over the past few years. The telco today said it had achieved a major milestone through the deployment of 5G technology and significant improvements to its 4G network. As a result, nine out of ten Norwegians across the entire country, in all counties, now have access to Telia 5G Network, according to the telco.

A Significant Milestone Towards a Nationwide 5G Network

Telia Norge credited this achievement to the dedication of Telia's employees and partners. They have committed to ensuring that the entire country has access to Telia's 5G network. Telia Norge said around 4.9 million Norwegians are now benefiting from a world-class mobile network.

Rapid Modernization and Enhanced Connectivity

Telia says it has worked at an impressive pace, modernizing base stations across the country since the launch of 5G in Lillestrom in May 2020. Each base station has been equipped with state-of-the-art 5G technology and improved 4G capabilities.

For Telia's customers, this means high speeds, excellent capacity, and extensive coverage. The 5G network is perfectly tailored to meet the demands of today's digital lifestyle, including activities such as browsing, streaming, and gaming.

Unlocking New Possibilities with 5G Broadband

Beyond mobile connectivity, 5G presents exciting opportunities in the field of wireless broadband. Users can now experience fibre-like speeds and have television services delivered over the mobile network, opening up new possibilities for households and businesses alike.

A Comprehensive Network Modernization

In parallel with the 5G deployment, Telia is undertaking a comprehensive modernization of its entire mobile network. This initiative not only improves the speed and coverage of the 4G network but also doubles its capacity.

According to the statement, more customers gain access to the new technology every week as Telia remains firmly on track to become the first provider in Norway with a nationwide 5G network.

Seamless Transition to 5G

Telia ensures that its customers receive continuous updates regarding the availability of 5G in their respective areas of residence or work. If equipped with a 5G-enabled smartphone and a compatible Telia mobile subscription (which includes 5G access for most plans), customers can seamlessly connect to the new mobile network as base stations in their vicinity are upgraded.