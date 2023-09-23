Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone Review: Perfect Mic for Gamers

Even though Maono is a relatively young brand, it has impressive offerings for users looking for a high-quality microphone. Whether you are a podcaster or a streamer/gamer, you can rely on the microphones of Maono to get your business done. But today, we will be talking about a mic that’s targeted at gamers/streamers.









If you are a gamer or a streamer, you need a mic that is durable, easy to set up (plug and play basically), has volume control, is stylish and has a premium audio quality. The DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone has all of it and more. But the best thing about this mic is its price! It is available at a very reasonable price in India (the price is mentioned at the bottom). Let me tell you more about this mic and what you can expect from it.

Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone: Design and Body

The design of the Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone is strikingly beautiful. Even though it is priced as an affordable gadget, the design has all the elegance an expensive mic would have. It is very much portable and comes in a packaging that you can carry anywhere with you.

There’s an RGB switch at the top along with a touch button for noise cancellation/mute. There’s a pop filter attached to the shock mount and for adjusting the gain, there’s a rotating knob at the bottom. The mic also has a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a mic stand port so that you can easily connect it to a stand.

The body is all black and it is built of premium plastic. Inside the box, you get a Boom Arm to attach your mic as well as a Boom Arm Base. This is basically the stand that you can connect to your table. Then, there’s also a USB A&C to USB C (2-in-1) cable inside the packaging.

The mic is easy to set up and place on the stand. You won’t have to worry about the boom arm moving while you are recording as it is really solid in quality.

Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone: Performance

The Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone is a condenser microphone. You can just plug and play it and there’s no requirement for additional software to set it up. Whenever you want to make adjustments to the, you can use the buttons or the knob present in the microphone.

The coloured lights or the RGB is a nice touch. Since it is a gaming mic, it is a good thing that it has the RGB function. There are multiple presets that you can use just by tapping into the RGB button at the top.

The noise cancellation feature of the mic is really effective and cool. Note that it is ENC (electronic noise cancellation). So while the frequency response line is pretty flat in normal settings, I wonder when the noise cancellation is active, it forms more of a curved shape. The mic is capable of picking up both low and high frequencies without bursting or causing feedback. You just need an audio recording app on your computer, and you can connect this mic to record. That’s all you have to do. There’s no need to download any additional software to change the settings.

The recordings that I did with this mic were pretty clear and the audio quality was high. I didn’t really need to retouch the audio for the videos I usually have to do when I am using other microphones.

Note that the correct way to record with this mic is to keep the top facing towards the roof and your mouth near the pop filter. This will enable the mic to get the audio in the best quality possible.

Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone: Price and Conclusion

The Maono DGM20S Gamerwave Condenser Gaming Microphone is priced at Rs 3,799 only. It is available on Amazon India if you want to purchase it right away. The gadget is not only stylish but also great in performance. For the price you can get it right now, I think it is a pretty good deal.

Whether you are a professional or a beginner, you can definitely rely on this mic. It gives amazing audio output, is stylish, and so easy to use. One doesn’t need to be an expert in using mics or understanding how audio frequencies work to use the Maono DM20S. You just need to plug the device into your computer and start recording. That’s all you will be required to do.

One thing that I greatly appreciate about Maono is that they include a very simple manual inside the box using which anyone can understand the functions and the features of the mic. So in case you find it difficult to set up the mic or how you can switch between the mute and noise cancellation mode, you can refer to the manual inside the box.