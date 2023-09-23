Exciting Weekend Lineup: New Films Streaming on Various OTT Platforms



The weekend has arrived, bringing with it a selection of new OTT films on various platforms. There are numerous new releases to add to your weekend watchlist, ranging from movies you might have missed in theaters to brand-new, direct OTT releases. Check out this list to discover what to watch for top-notch entertainment if you plan to spend Saturday night with family and friends.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In Karan Johar's Hindi romantic comedy, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," the lead roles are played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. This unlikely couple, a Bengali girl and a Punjabi man, must convince their families to approve of their union. The key lies in how they navigate a challenging obstacle to achieve their goal.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bedurulanka 2012

Remember the 2012 apocalypse rumors? Set in the year 2012 in Bendrulanka, this movie explores the challenges people faced amid the widespread belief that the world would end in December 2012. The film delves into the concept of human morality in the face of greedy individuals willing to exploit people's fears. The main actors in this Telugu comedy movie, directed by Clax, are Karthikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and LB Sriram.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Black Book

"The Black Book" is a crime drama directed by Editi Effiong and featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, and others. A parent, broken by false accusations against his son in an abduction case, decides to pursue justice. The key is in how he takes on the corrupt police system single-handedly.

OTT platform: Netflix

No One Will Save You

"No One Will Save You" is an American sci-fi horror movie with Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role. Directed by Brian Duffield, the story revolves around Brynn, a solitary woman whose routine is unexpectedly disrupted by unknown extraterrestrial intruders.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Song of the Bandits

The eagerly awaited Korean television series "Song of the Bandits," directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok, features Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung in the main roles. This series tells the tale of Koreans who, motivated by their own goals, gathered in Gando, a region in northeastern China. They joined forces to protect their homes from 1910 to 1945, during Japan's colonial rule.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Other Black Girl

Featuring a strong cast including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and others, "The Other Black Girl" is a gripping story. It follows Nella, an editorial assistant tired of being the only black woman at her workplace. Her excitement grows when Hazel joins the team, but as Hazel's career advances, Nella's life takes an unsettling turn, revealing a network of dark secrets hidden within the company's walls. This story delves into the complexities of identity and workplace dynamics.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Continental: From The World of John Wick

"The Continental" is a prequel spin-off and crime drama miniseries set in the world of John Wick. Created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, with Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom handling the directing duties, the series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada. It tells the story of Winston Scott's rise to become the owner of the "The Continental" brand of assassin-friendly hotels in New York. This intriguing universe is explored against the backdrop of historical events like the American Mafia's ascent to power and the Winter of Discontent.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Love Again

"Love Again" is a romantic comedy-drama released in May, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. The film performed averagely at the box office and is an English translation of the 2016 German movie "SMS fur Dich."

Where to watch: Netflix

Jaane Jaan

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, "Jaane Jaan" marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's long-awaited streaming debut. The mystery-thriller features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The story revolves around a single mother whose life is turned upside down when her estranged spouse disappears.

Where to watch: Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon

In "Spy Kids: Armageddon," a prominent game creator launches a computer virus that takes over the world's technology, forcing a group of children who serve as secret agents to become spies in order to save their parents and the entire planet. This film is the fifth installment in the Spy Kids series, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Where to watch: Netflix