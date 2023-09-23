Elisa to Phase Out 3G Network for 4G, 5G in Northern Savonia, Northern Karelia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Elisa plans to phase out its 3G network in Eastern Finland, starting in mid-September in Northern Savonia and Northern Karelia at the beginning of October. The company will also bolster its 5G network in these regions.

Highlights

  • Elisa to retire 3G network in Northern Savonia and Northern Karelia.
  • Most users have already transitioned to 4G and 5G.
  • 2G network will remain unaffected.

Follow Us

elisa expands 5g network across eastern finland
Finnish operator Elisa has announced its plans to phase out the 3G network, with the process commencing in mid-September in Northern Savonia and Northern Karelia at the beginning of October. However, Elisa has emphasised that the 2G network will remain unaffected, ensuring continuous service for its users.

Also Read: Elisa 5G Network Now Covers 90 Percent of Finnish Residences




Strengthening 4G, 5G Connectivity

Elisa also said it will strengthen its 5G network in Northern Savonia, including Rautavaara and Tervoo, as well as Heinavede in Northern Karelia. The telco reported that the majority of mobile users have already migrated to 4G and 5G networks, and this shift is anticipated to be seamless.

Seamless Transition

As per Elisa, residents of Eastern Finland who have embraced 4G/5G networks have experienced improved data and call quality, no longer encountering the limitations of the 3G network.

As per the statement, Elisa has strengthened the 4G network in areas previously served by 3G and is also expanding its 5G network coverage. This ensures that customers dependent on 2G and devices supporting 3G will experience a seamless transition to the still-operational 2G network.

Also Read: Elisa to Shut Down 3G in Finland During 2023 in Phases

Decline of 3G Data Traffic

Elisa has reported that data traffic on the 3G network has significantly declined, now constituting only a fraction of the total mobile network traffic. The transition from 3G to 4G and 5G not only enhances performance but also optimizes resources. With the retirement of 3G, Elisa said it can redirect energy and frequencies to further enhance the 4G and 5G networks.

This expansion and upgrade in network infrastructure will contribute to a more reliable mobile experience for Elisa users across Eastern Finland.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments