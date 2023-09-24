Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Family Postpaid Plan Detailed

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the Indian market, is the number one postpaid mobile service provider in the country. The telecom service provider (TSP) offers postpaid mobile plans targeted at both individuals and families. If you are looking for a family postpaid plan, well, here's one affordable option that you can get from Vi. Vodafone Idea's postpaid services are present almost everywhere in the country. The telco offers a ton of additional benefits to consumers with its most affordable family postpaid plan. Here, we will detail the benefits of that plan to see how good it actually is.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Family Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 601 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month. Users get 70GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data along with a 200GB data rollover facility. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV and Vi Games. Further, users can choose any two from the following benefits: SonyLIV Mobile for 12 months, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Amazon Prime for six months, 1 year of SunNXT Premium (TV + Mobile), 1-year access to flat Rs 750 off every month on booking return flights via EaseMyTrip, or 1 year of Norton 360 Mobile Security cover at no extra cost.

Read More - Vodafone Idea 28 Days Offer with Disney+ Hotstar and Bonus Data

Since this is a family postpaid plan, users get a secondary SIM card as well. With the secondary SIM card, users get unlimited voice calling and 40GB of data. There's also 10GB of extra data bundled which can be shared with the family members.

Here's the thing though. Since Vi has not launched 5G, the telco's postpaid service users will not be able to experience 5G until and unless they are also customers of Airtel and Jio. Vi recently launched Vi Priority for its premium postpaid users. It is a move to retain high-paying customers and increase average revenue per user (ARPU).