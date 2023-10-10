OnePlus Open India Launch Teased, Details to Know

OnePlus is soon going to bring a new smartphone to India. But this time, it will be under a new category and a first for OnePlus, which is the foldable category. The OnePlus Open, which was already confirmed by OnePlus, will launch soon in India. Earlier today, OnePlus India teased the phone to its users on social media and one thing that is evident from the post is that the smartphone will come with an alert slider. Pete Lao, co-founder of OnePlus and Senior Vice President at Oppo, said that the teams at both Oppo and OnePlus have worked together to bring this smartphone to life from a concept.









The OnePlus Open is expected to be priced in India at under Rs 1,20,000. While it is not cheap at all, it is more affordable compared to what you get from Samsung in the same category. Further, it is worth noting that Oppo already has a lot of experience in making foldable phones. So OnePlus would definitely benefit from that and would not have to use many resources in finding the perfect market fit.

OnePlus Open is expected to launch soon. But when will the launch happen exactly is not known at the moment. But since the teasers are out, it is likely that OnePlus will announce the product in the near future. The smartphone is expected to feature a 7.82-inch OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display, both with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Open is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is the flagship chip from Qualcomm for 2023. There's a triple-camera setup expected at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is likely going to be equipped with a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.