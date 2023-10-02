BSNL has a Decent 200 Mbps Plan with OTT, but know this

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The state-run telco started offering its fiber broadband services under a new arm called Bharat Fibre a few years back. If you are looking for a 200 Mbps broadband plan, then you can definitely consider the offering from BSNL Bharat Fibre. However, before you make up your mind about the 200 Mbps plan from BSNL, there are a few things that you should know. While it looks like a decent plan (it definitely is), there are a few things that consumers might miss out on.




BSNL 200 Mbps Plan, What to Know

The 200 Mbps plan from BSNL comes for Rs 999. However, this is not the only 200 Mbps plan offered by the company. The Rs 999 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre comes with 200 Mbps of speed and 2TB of monthly data. There's a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling included. There are OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled as well. The OTT benefits are - Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Yupp TV. Beyond the consumption of 2TB of data, the speed for the consumer drops to 10 Mbps.

There is another 200 Mbps broadband plan from the company and it is priced at Rs 1499. If you are wondering why this plan is more expensive, well, then it is because it bundles more FUP data for the consumer. With the Rs 1499 plan, you do get 200 Mbps of speed, but the FUP data limit is 3.3TB. This is more than the 2TB that you get with the Rs 999 plan.

However, do note that there are more affordable 200 Mbps plans available in India from other ISPs. Note that even the Rs 1499 plan comes with OTT benefits, which are the same as what users get with the Rs 999 plan. What do you think about the 200 Mbps plans from the state-run telco?

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

