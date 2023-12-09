Fengate Expands US Wireless Tower Portfolio With TowerCom Acquisition

Reported by Yashika Goel

Fengate acquires a significant portfolio of wireless communications towers in the US from TowerCom. Acquisition brings Fengate's total portfolio to over 200 towers across 15 states.

Highlights

  • 11-state portfolio complements Fengate's existing infrastructure assets.
  • TowerCom retains management of the acquired portfolio.
  • Partnership leverages TowerCom's development expertise and Fengate's capital resources.

Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) has announced closing a deal to acquire a significant portfolio of wireless communications towers in the United States from TowerCom. According to the official release, the acquired towers, strategically located in 11 US states, bring Fengate's communications tower portfolio to over 200 in 15 states.

Also Read: CTI Towers Acquires 525 Towers from Conterra Networks




Partnership

This marks the fourth successful transaction between Fengate and TowerCom, reinforcing their partnership in managing critical infrastructure and expanding the multi-year partnership between Fengate and TowerCom further.

The North American-based investment firm didn't reveal how many towers it has acquired through the deal but said a 'significant portfolio'. TowerCom, a communications tower developer, originally built the towers and will continue to manage the newly acquired portfolio on behalf of Fengate.

Also Read: Ooredoo, Zain and TASC Towers to Create Tower Company in MENA Region

Telecom Sector Growth

Fengate said, "The rapidly evolving wireless industry is driven by the current significant increase in data consumption, demand for connection mobility, proliferation of 4G and 5G technology and availability of contracted cash flows, and has emerged as a strategic asset class for infrastructure investors."

TowerCom said it is pleased to continue the partnership with Fengate. "This transaction enables TowerCom to generate liquidity for its shareholders, while remaining deeply involved in the operations of the portfolio."

Also Read: Mitratel Acquires 803 Towers and 967 Km of Fiber Infrastructure, Expanding Presence in Indonesia

Fengate is managing the investment on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and affiliated entities, including an investment fund owned by LiUNA's Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, according to the official release.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

