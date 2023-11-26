Orange Launches Max it, a Super-App for Africa and Middle East

Reported by Yashika Goel

The app brings together the services of telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce to meet the daily needs of its users.

Highlights

  • Max it is a super-app that brings together the services of telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce.
  • The app is available to everyone in Africa and the Middle East, whether they are Orange customers or not.
  • Orange expects to have around 45 million active Max it users by 2025.

Orange Launches Max it, a Super-App for Africa, Middle East
Orange is launching its super-app, Max it, for everyone in Africa and the Middle East, whether they are Orange customers or not, bringing together the services of telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce to meet the daily needs of its users. Developed by the Orange teams in Africa for African customers, the new application will be first launched in five countries and then soon be extended to the 12 other countries where Orange is present.

Max it, the African super-app

Orange said 'Max it' brings together three essential services in one single smartphone interface, including account functionalities to manage mobile and fixed lines, Orange Money with all its services for local and international money transfers, payments to our billing and merchant partners, bank transfers, credit, and savings.

Additionally, an e-commerce platform offering digital content (online games, music, TV, videos, news, etc.) and a digital ticketing service allowing customers to buy tickets for concerts, transport, etc.

Max it User

Orange expects to have around 45 million active Max it users by 2025 and believes the app has great potential, especially in a part of the world where the smartphone is the gateway to everyday digital life, with a fast-growing adoption rate expected to reach 61 percent of connected customers by 2025.

Orange said, "Max it perfectly reflects Orange's spirit of innovation in Africa and the Middle East. By bringing together all our services and those of numerous partners, this application strengthens our position as a multi-service operator and our desire to offer the best of digital services to all our customers."

According to Orange, the first version of 'Max it' is available in five African countries (Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Botswana) and will be rolled out in phases in the remaining countries.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

