Metrofibre to Connect 70,000 Homes in Mulheim, Germany With Fiber by 2027



Metrofibre, an urban fiber optic networks provider, has intensified its expansion efforts, recently securing a collaboration with the city of Mulheim an der Ruhr in North Rhine-Westfalia, Germany. The project, according to Metrofibre, named "ruhrfibre Mulheim," is set to connect around 70,000 households to a high-speed grid by 2027.

Fiber Optic Rollout in Cities

Metrofibre says this collaboration follows its earlier contracts with the city of Essen in 2022, connecting approximately 150,000 households, and the city of Dusseldorf in late October 2023, aiming to provide fast internet to 100,000 households under the name "dusselfibre." All three projects are privately funded by DIF Capital Partners.

Rapid Expansion

Christopher Rautenberg, Managing Director of Metrofibre, expressed delight at the third cooperation agreement within a year, highlighting the unprecedented success of Metrofibre's model in Germany.

"The need for the rollout of urban fibre networks is enormous - most cities have negative experiences with various models that have not worked or were not implemented quickly enough. We are filling this gap in the market: accelerating the urgently needed rollout of fibre optics in cities, without spending taxpayers' money," emphasised Rautenberg.

FTTH Network

According to Metrofibre, Ruhrfibre builds a state-of-the-art FTTH design with in-house cabling directly into homes and P2P architecture. This technology, coupled with an open-access network, ensures each household receives its own fiber pair, leading to maximum data transmission rates, uninterrupted data traffic, and the simultaneous use of various services.

Open-Access Model

Metrofibre says it's a strategic decision not to offer its own products or tariffs, positioning it as a data superhighway builder. Rautenberg explained that the company solely focuses on laying fiber optic networks. In the future, any internet service provider (ISP) will have the opportunity to rent Metrofibre's network, providing them with the flexibility to offer their fiber tariffs.

Over 300,000 Fiber Connections in Key Cities

Established in 2022, Metrofibre plans to lay over 300,000 fiber optic connections over the next few years in Essen, Dusseldorf, and Mulheim an der Ruhr, advancing digital infrastructure in urban areas of Germany.

DIF Capital Partners' Stake

DIF Capital Partners took a EUR 180 million stake in the metrofibre pioneer project ruhrfibre Essen back in November 2022. In October 2023, the company became the majority shareholder in metrofibre, thus also securing the financing for two further projects: dusselfibre and ruhrfibre Mulheim, noted the official release.