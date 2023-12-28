Motiv Upgrades LTE Network Across Russian Regions in December

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New base stations were built, and the capacity of existing base stations was increased, accompanied by improvements in the LTE network speed across various locations.

Highlights

  • New base stations have been built and capacity has been increased at existing stations.
  • Network speeds have improved in various locations.
  • Motiv is committed to continuing to improve its network coverage and data transfer speeds.

Follow Us

Motiv Upgrades LTE Network Across Russian Regions in December
Russian regional mobile operator, Motiv, has upgraded its network to enhance the quality and speed of data transmission. Throughout December, the telecommunication group increased the capacity of its LTE network in multiple areas, with the latest update announced on December 25. New base stations were built, and the capacity of existing base stations was increased, accompanied by improvements in the LTE network speed across various locations.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

New Base Stations

In a press release, Motiv announced the completion of LTE network upgrades in the Sverdlovsk region and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO). In its most recent update, the company specified that network upgrade work was carried out in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk, and Kurgan, as well as in towns such as Alapayevsk.

Increased LTE Network Speed

In a previous update on December 18, the company performed LTE network upgrades at six sites in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Tagil, Sosnovy Bor, Mezhdurechensk, and Chernogolovka. On December 11, an update regarding LTE network upgrades in Sverdlovsk and Kurgan regions was provided, with the company enhancing LTE network speeds at five sites in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Lower Tura, Sazhino, Khanty-Mansiysk, among others.

Also Read: MTS Tests XGS-PON Technology in Moscow for Planned Rollout

Weekly Customer Updates

Another significant network upgrade and announcement occurred during the first week of December, with the company conducting LTE network upgrades across multiple cities in the Sverdlovsk and Kurgan regions. New base stations were built, and the capacity of existing LTE base stations was increased at 11 sites. Motiv also noted that, for the first time, high-speed and voice communication were installed in Yalunina and Bubnova of the Sverdlovsk region.

Also Read: Rostelecom Expands 4G Coverage Across Multiple Regions to Reduce Digital Inequality

The company said it will continue to work on increasing the coverage area and data transfer speeds of the LTE network and will provide customers with weekly updates on network modernisation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments