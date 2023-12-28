Motiv Upgrades LTE Network Across Russian Regions in December



Russian regional mobile operator, Motiv, has upgraded its network to enhance the quality and speed of data transmission. Throughout December, the telecommunication group increased the capacity of its LTE network in multiple areas, with the latest update announced on December 25. New base stations were built, and the capacity of existing base stations was increased, accompanied by improvements in the LTE network speed across various locations.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

New Base Stations

In a press release, Motiv announced the completion of LTE network upgrades in the Sverdlovsk region and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO). In its most recent update, the company specified that network upgrade work was carried out in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk, and Kurgan, as well as in towns such as Alapayevsk.

Increased LTE Network Speed

In a previous update on December 18, the company performed LTE network upgrades at six sites in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Tagil, Sosnovy Bor, Mezhdurechensk, and Chernogolovka. On December 11, an update regarding LTE network upgrades in Sverdlovsk and Kurgan regions was provided, with the company enhancing LTE network speeds at five sites in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Lower Tura, Sazhino, Khanty-Mansiysk, among others.

Also Read: MTS Tests XGS-PON Technology in Moscow for Planned Rollout

Weekly Customer Updates

Another significant network upgrade and announcement occurred during the first week of December, with the company conducting LTE network upgrades across multiple cities in the Sverdlovsk and Kurgan regions. New base stations were built, and the capacity of existing LTE base stations was increased at 11 sites. Motiv also noted that, for the first time, high-speed and voice communication were installed in Yalunina and Bubnova of the Sverdlovsk region.

Also Read: Rostelecom Expands 4G Coverage Across Multiple Regions to Reduce Digital Inequality

The company said it will continue to work on increasing the coverage area and data transfer speeds of the LTE network and will provide customers with weekly updates on network modernisation.