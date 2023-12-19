MTS Tests XGS-PON Technology in Moscow for Planned Rollout



Russian operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) has successfully tested XGS-PON technology on its backbone network in Moscow, achieving data transfer rates of up to 10 Gbps, which is ten times higher than the current speed of home internet in Russia. MTS said the testing in Moscow confirmed its technical readiness to connect apartments in new residential complexes to ultra-fast internet in 2024, pending agreements with property developers.

XGS-PON Testing

MTS asserts that XGS-PON is one of the most modern technologies for Internet access via fiber, offering a data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps for each subscriber. This enables users to connect modern Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers to the optical network with a wireless connection at speeds ranging from 5 to 10 Gbps.

Technological Milestone

To conduct the technology test, MTS installed XGS-PON OLT (Optical Line Terminal) terminals on one of the nodes of the backbone fiber-optic network in Moscow, significantly increasing the capacity of the transport hub. XGS-PON ONT (Optical Network Terminal) terminals were tested on the subscriber side, demonstrating uninterrupted data transmission at speeds up to 10 Gbps in both uplink and downlink directions, according to MTS.

Roadmap to 10 Gbps Internet

"According to our forecasts, gigabit home Internet will become the necessary minimum in the next two years, and access speeds up to 10 Gbps using XGS-PON technology will be in demand in the next five years. In order to meet the growing demands of subscribers, MTS plans to connect Moscow residential complexes to the XGS-PON line from next year. To commercialise the technology, we are negotiating with developers," said MTS.

Furthermore, MTS announced that next year, XGS-PON technology will enable users in Moscow to simultaneously connect a large number of devices and services that generate a substantial amount of traffic.