Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 202 Plan for Vi Movies & TV Pro

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new plan silently for its customers. The new plan is focused on delivering a great entertainment experience to the customers. Vi Movies & TV is Vi's OTT (over-the-top) platform bundled for users with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. Now, Vi is offering customers to purchase the Vi Movies & TV Pro subscription for Rs 202. The plan is visible on the mobile app of Vi and can be purchased by the customers. Let's dive into detail about this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 202 Prepaid Plan Explained

Vodafone Idea's Rs 202 plan comes with 13+ OTT apps (under the Vi Movies & TV Pro subscription) for users with the Vi Movies & TV subscription. This plan is meant for Vi customers only. Note that you won't get any service validity or other benefits such as voice calling or data with this plan. The validity of this plan is 1 month.

On the mobile app, Vi has mentioned, "Vi Movies & TV Pro subscription for 1 month. Enjoy content from 13+ OTT at no extra cost." The OTT platforms were not mentioned by Vi. But of course, it will be the same platforms that are already present inside the Vi Movies & TV platform. So users purchasing the Rs 202 plan will be able to enjoy content of different platforms including SonyLIV, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and more.

Vi's new offering will compete with the OTT offerings of Airtel and Jio. Jio recently brought a JioTV Premium subscription for customers while Airtel has been offering Airtel Xstream Premium for several months now. It is unclear whether a Vi user requires an active base prepaid or postpaid mobile plan to recharge with this one. But to ensure your purchase doesn't go to waste, keep a base active prepaid plan before recharging with the new Rs 202 plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi).