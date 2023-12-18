Rostelecom Expands 4G Coverage Across Multiple Regions to Reduce Digital Inequality



Russian national operator Rostelecom has deployed LTE base stations across multiple regions to eliminate digital inequality. These new towers are installed across areas as part of the UCN 2.0 program, aiming to bring voice communication and mobile internet to areas that were previously not covered. The goal is to make mobile communication services available in over 24,000 small settlements across the country by 2030.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

LTE Towers Across Regions

According to the operator, nine LTE base stations have been installed in the Kostroma region under this program. This involved building 150 kilometers of fiber optic communication infrastructure, thereby extending communication services to 29 small settlements in the Kostroma region.

In the Village of Plotina, Loukh district, which was not previously part of the operator's coverage area, Rostelecom installed and deployed a cellular base station, providing connectivity via LTE (4G) technology.

Rostelecom reported that in 2023, it successfully completed the annual work plan, installing 19 base stations in the Tula region, in addition to the nine towers built in 2022. In the Smolensk region, the company built and commissioned 34 base stations, enabling connectivity via 4G LTE.

Also Read: Tattelecom Begins Construction of New Data Center in Kazan

Fiber Optic Networks and Connectivity

Rostelecom extended high-speed mobile Internet and cellular communication to the village of Far Pravdinsky in the Kaliningrad region. This marked the 14th settlement covered under the Elimination of Digital Inequality (UCN 2.0) program for the year, with a total of 16 base stations installed in the Kaliningrad region - two in 2022 and 14 in 2023.

Similarly, the 4G/LTE cellular network is now available in 16 villages of Mordovia, where Rostelecom has laid 62 kilometers of optic cable to connect 16 base stations in 2023. Following the launch of these base stations, residents of small settlements can access the services of the mobile operator Tele2.

Recently, Rostelecom expanded the coverage of its 4G LTE network in the Magadan region by installing a new base station in the village of Yamsk, Olsky district.

In each of these regions, after the installation and launch of the base stations, Rostelecom executives visit the settlements to issue SIM cards and contracts.

UCN 2.0 Program

In April 2021, the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia and Rostelecom signed an agreement expanding the terms of universal communication services. Under the UCN 2.0 program, Rostelecom has initiated the deployment of LTE towers to eliminate digital inequality in villages and towns with populations ranging from 100 to 500 people.

The targeted plan for the construction of base stations is annually formed on the public services portal by voting of Russian residents. The Tele2 operator, a subsidiary of Rostelecom, is also actively involved in the project.