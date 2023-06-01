Tele2 Introduces 4G Turbo Option for Enhanced Mobile Internet Speeds

Tele2 has unveiled its latest offering - the 4G Turbo option - for customers in Russia. This service allows Tele2 customers to significantly enhance their mobile internet speeds, increasing them by up to 50 percent. With this new feature, Tele2 aims to cater to the growing demand for faster and more reliable internet connections.

Boosting Internet Speeds with 4G Turbo

Tele2's 4G Turbo option promises to provide subscribers with internet speeds that are 50 percent faster than those without the option. This level of speed is comparable to the capabilities offered by 5G networks, making it an appealing choice for customers seeking optimal performance.

The option comes as a default inclusion in the Premium tariff plan, ensuring users can enjoy enhanced speeds without additional cost. For subscribers on other tariff plans, the 4G Turbo option is available for a nominal monthly fee of 150 rubles.

Moreover, Tele2 says it allows users to test the ultra-fast internet by providing the option free of charge until the next billing cycle.

Intelligent System for Enhanced Internet Experience

The 4G Turbo option utilizes an intelligent system that intelligently monitors and manages the load on the base stations. By doing so, it allocates additional power to subscribers who have activated the option, thereby ensuring a superior internet experience.

According to Tele2, this optimization is particularly beneficial for users who engage in activities that require high-speed internet, such as streaming services, online gaming, video conferences, or sharing internet traffic with multiple devices.

Empowering Users with Enhanced Connectivity

Tele2 highlighted the importance of catering to customers' need for speed. Mobile internet consumption is growing every year, with subscribers relying on their smartphones for various activities, from messaging to video streaming. Speed has become a crucial factor for our users."

"To address this demand, we continuously invest in our network infrastructure and develop attractive offerings. The 4G Turbo option empowers users to leverage the full capabilities of their smartphones, providing speeds comparable to 5G networks."

Tele2 4G Turbo option represents another step towards providing seamless connectivity and an exceptional internet experience at speed comparable to 5G.