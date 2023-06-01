NTT GDC Lands MIST Subsea Cable in Chennai

This milestone follows Mumbai landing, highlights the deployment of one of the largest bandwidth submarine cables in the Asia-Pacific region, promising enhanced connectivity and high-speed data transmission.

Highlights

  • NTT Global Data Centers achieves a significant milestone with the successful landing of the MIST subsea cable in Chennai, India.
  • The MIST cable boasts 12 fiber pairs and an impressive bandwidth of 200 Tbps, making it one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • The landing in Chennai paves the way for enhanced connectivity between NTT's data centers in Singapore, Myanmar, and India.

NTT GDC Lands MIST Subsea Cable in Chennai

NTT Global Data Centers celebrated a significant achievement as it successfully landed the MIST subsea cable in Chennai, India. The momentous occasion was shared on LinkedIn by NTT GDC on May 31, 2023. The MIST cable is India's first 12 fibre pair capacity system, boasting a bandwidth of 200 Tbps, according to the company. It is also one of the largest bandwidth submarine cables in the Asia-Pacific region.

Also Read: NTT to Invest Rs 2000 Crores for 3 New Data Centers in Kolkata

Enhancing Connectivity in the Region

The landing of the MIST cable in Chennai signifies a major milestone in the development of an extensive 8,100 km subsea cable system that connects Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

This robust network infrastructure will enable NTT GDC to deliver cutting-edge and high-speed connectivity capabilities between its data centres in India and other global locations in the near future.

The advanced technology of the MIST cable promises to enhance connectivity and enable seamless communication between various regions.

Also Read: NTT GDC Lands Its First Subsea Cable, MIST in Mumbai

Commitment to Carrier-Neutral Network

NTT GDC landed the MIST cable in Mumbai in February. As a part of its commitment to providing an end-to-end carrier-neutral network, NTT GDC has also constructed landing stations in Mumbai and Chennai.

The initial announcement about the subsea cable project was made in October 2019, with construction activities commencing in December of the same year.

NTT GDC says, this successful landing in Chennai marks a significant step forward in the realization of NTT's vision to interconnect its large-scale data centres in Singapore, Myanmar, and India using the MIST cable system.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Lands India Asia Xpress (IAX) Subsea Cable at Matara in Sri Lanka

Chennai: A Vital Landing Point

As a major landing point in India, Chennai plays a crucial role in enabling enhanced connectivity and seamless data transfer. The city's strategic location and infrastructure make it an ideal hub for the transmission of data between various regions.

As NTT GDC continues to expand its network and infrastructure, the successful landing of the MIST cable in Chennai is another milestone in delivering cutting-edge data centre solutions and enabling seamless global connectivity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

