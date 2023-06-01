NTT GDC Lands MIST Subsea Cable in Chennai

NTT Global Data Centers celebrated a significant achievement as it successfully landed the MIST subsea cable in Chennai, India. The momentous occasion was shared on LinkedIn by NTT GDC on May 31, 2023. The MIST cable is India's first 12 fibre pair capacity system, boasting a bandwidth of 200 Tbps, according to the company. It is also one of the largest bandwidth submarine cables in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enhancing Connectivity in the Region

The landing of the MIST cable in Chennai signifies a major milestone in the development of an extensive 8,100 km subsea cable system that connects Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

This robust network infrastructure will enable NTT GDC to deliver cutting-edge and high-speed connectivity capabilities between its data centres in India and other global locations in the near future.

The advanced technology of the MIST cable promises to enhance connectivity and enable seamless communication between various regions.

Commitment to Carrier-Neutral Network

NTT GDC landed the MIST cable in Mumbai in February. As a part of its commitment to providing an end-to-end carrier-neutral network, NTT GDC has also constructed landing stations in Mumbai and Chennai.

The initial announcement about the subsea cable project was made in October 2019, with construction activities commencing in December of the same year.

NTT GDC says, this successful landing in Chennai marks a significant step forward in the realization of NTT's vision to interconnect its large-scale data centres in Singapore, Myanmar, and India using the MIST cable system.

Chennai: A Vital Landing Point

As a major landing point in India, Chennai plays a crucial role in enabling enhanced connectivity and seamless data transfer. The city's strategic location and infrastructure make it an ideal hub for the transmission of data between various regions.

As NTT GDC continues to expand its network and infrastructure, the successful landing of the MIST cable in Chennai is another milestone in delivering cutting-edge data centre solutions and enabling seamless global connectivity.