BSNL Prepaid Plans with 395 Days of Service Validity

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL is a plan voucher that comes with a service validity of 395 days. It is not a new plan and comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling along with 30 days of free PRBT, Eros Entertainment and Lokdhun.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has two prepaid plans for customers that come with a service validity of 395 days. Both these plans are great for users who want to recharge for the long term for themselves or a family member. One advantage of recharging with such a plan is that you don't have to be bothered about recharging the SIM again and again for a very long time. The two plans that we are talking about are, of course, expensive and cost Rs 2399 and Rs 2999. But the benefits offered by the plans are pretty decent and worth the money. Note that BSNL is currently rolling out 4G in many parts of India, and once that is done, these plans will become even better value for the customers. Let's take a look at the benefits of the above-mentioned prepaid plans from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2399 plan from BSNL is a plan voucher that comes with a service validity of 395 days. It is not a new plan and comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling along with 30 days of free PRBT, Eros Entertainment and Lokdhun.

BSNL Rs 2999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2999 prepaid plan from BSNL is also a plan voucher and it comes with 395 days of service validity as well. With this plan too, users get unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, but the daily data limit is higher at 3GB every day. There are no additional benefits like what you get with the Rs 2399 plan, but there's more data.

Both plans are old offerings from BSNL and are available for customers throughout India. Recharging with the BSNL Self-Care app might give users extra data with these two plans.

