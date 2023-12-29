KPN Reports 25 Percent Rise in Mobile Data Traffic in 2023



Dutch telecommunications company KPN reported a 25 percent increase in data traffic on its mobile networks in 2023. In an official release, KPN credited the new daily record of data traffic to streaming during Formula 1 races, while work from home, video calling, and gaming were identified as popular sources of traffic.

Network Capacity and Infrastructure Investments

KPN emphasised that its networks could handle the increased data traffic well, partly due to recent investments in fiber optics, 5G, and the capacity of the underlying infrastructure. As a result of these infrastructure investments, KPN said the network experience for its users remained excellent, citing several network tests conducted throughout the year.

Usage Patterns and Peaks

KPN reported that usage spikes occurred on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, which could be considered peak days for work-from-home usage. The most popular timings for video calls were noted to be 10:00, 11:00, and 14:00.

International Data Trends

KPN also recorded up to 50 percent more data from European winter sports destinations compared to 2022. The summer months also saw increased data traffic from popular holiday destinations, with France ranking among the most popular, followed by Germany and Spain.

KPN's Vision for the Internet

KPN plans to enhance the internet not only in terms of speed and stability but also in terms of safety, social features, and environmental friendliness. The company aims to make users feel that the internet is not only better and faster but also 100 percent green and safe.

Regarding energy efficiency, KPN mentioned that new networks are more efficient, and the purchase of older network equipment and the dismantling of old telephone exchanges result in annual energy consumption savings equivalent to nearly 4000 households.

Comarch Partnership with KPN

In another development, Polish company Comarch, in an exchange filing on December 27, 2023, announced that it has signed an agreement with KPN to provide support services, focusing on customer service and billing solutions.

The services include the management of SaaS applications and the implementation of innovation services for configuration and changes in the way of working. The five-year contract is valued at around EUR 27.3 million.