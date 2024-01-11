Moto Razr40 Ultra Peach Fuzz Colour Price and Availability in India

Moto Razr40 Ultra new variant in Peach Fuzz colour will go on sale in India tomorrow, i.e., Jan 12, 2024. It will be available for Rs 69,999 only. Interested users can buy the device from Amazon India. It is also available in its older colours if you don't like the new one.

  • Motorola has unveiled the Moto Razr40 Ultra Peac Fuzz variant in India.
  • The Peach Fuzz colour variant is here because it is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024.
  • The Razr40 Ultra has been an amazing choice for customers in the country who are looking for a flip phone.

Motorola has unveiled the Moto Razr40 Ultra Peac Fuzz variant in India. The Peach Fuzz colour variant is here because it is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024. The Razr40 Ultra has been an amazing choice for customers in the country who are looking for a flip phone. It will soon be available in India in the Peach Fuzz colour variant at a special price.




Moto Razr40 Ultra Peach Fuzz Price and Availability

Read More - Moto G34 5G Launched in India With Rs 4500 Reliance Jio Offer

Moto Razr40 Ultra Specifications

The Moto Razr40 Ultra comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. While it is an old chip, it is still powerful enough to run the phone smoothly. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear and the phone sports a 3800mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola has continued with the trend of introducing their smartphones in the Pantone Colour of the Year. For 2023, the company introduced its phones in the Viva Magenta colour, which was the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. While it gives customers a fresh colour option to choose from, the performance of the devices remains the same.

This year, Motorola is also bringing the Moto Edge 40 Neo in the Peach Fuzz colour. It is also available from tomorrow on Amazon with the new colour variant. The device features a 6.55-inch FHD+ poLED curved display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available at a price tag of Rs 22,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant.

