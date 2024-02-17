BSNL, MTNL Asked to Monetise Land Faster: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The executives said that there are issues with taxation along with several permissions that are required at both the state and local levels to go through with the monetisation process. It is worth recalling that in May last year, BSNL and MTNL were asked to identify 10 properties in each of the 22 telecom circles which could be monetised.

Highlights

  • The Indian govt has asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to monetise their land assets faster.
  • The state-run telecom companies were asked to sell land assets to raise money for operations.
  • With the expected potential of about Rs 20,000 crore, BSNL/MTNL have only been able to raise about Rs 550 crore.

Follow Us

bsnl mtnl asked to monetise land faster

The Indian govt has asked Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to monetise their land assets faster. The state-run telecom companies were asked to sell land assets to raise money for operations. With the expected potential of about Rs 20,000 crore, BSNL/MTNL have only been able to raise about Rs 550 crore. Looking at the slow pace at which this process is going, the center has asked the two telecom companies to speed up the process of land monetisation, said an ET report.




Read More - BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

Senior officials of BSNL and MTNL have to prepare a detailed circle-wise report, with a land parcel and a reason for the delay and expected hurdles, by May 31, the report added.

The executives said that there are issues with taxation along with several permissions that are required at both the state and local levels to go through with the monetisation process. It is worth recalling that in May last year, BSNL and MTNL were asked to identify 10 properties in each of the 22 telecom circles which could be monetised. The Chief General Managers (CGMs) had 3 months to identify these properties, but even after eight months from the order, the first stage of identifying the properties has not been completed.

Read More - BSNL has Achieved Rs 1500 Crore Profit at EBITDA Level: Vaishnaw

If there are land parcels that are small in size and valued below Rs 10 crore, then those do not require the approval of the Group of Ministers (GoMs). However, if the property value falls between Rs 10-100 crore, then GoM's approval is required.

Allowing the state-run telecom companies to monetise the land assets will help with their revival. The central government has already announced multiple relief packages between 2019 and 2024 for BSNL and MTNL to help them regain their market share and compete with private telecom operators.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

Lol what I said the same thing a few days ago in this website And somehow this is an actual…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

The only thing which can somewhat solve this is Paid 5G and crippled 4G Which is not very user friendly…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Rupesh :

Nah speed has went down everywhere with more and more 5G handsets accessing network. For me it was 1Gbps only…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments