BSNL has Achieved Rs 1500 Crore Profit at EBITDA Level: Vaishnaw

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vaishnaw said that BSNL was in a very bad state almost a decade back. However, it has been revived now. BSNL plans to launch 5G using the same equipment that it is using for 4G. With 4G and 5G of BSNL, Indian customers will have the opportunity to purchase services from another operator apart from the private options including Jio, Airtel and Vi. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been trying to roll out 4G for customers using homegrown tech.
  • With 4G, the government expects BSNL to capture a larger share in the wireless services market and turn profitable by FY27.
  • Vaishnaw declined to comment as Vi is a publicly listed company and any statement from him can affect the price of the stock.

Follow Us

bsnl has achieved rs 1500 crore profit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been trying to roll out 4G for customers using homegrown tech. The technology is being provided by a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium, including C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks. With 4G, the government expects BSNL to capture a larger share in the wireless services market and turn profitable by FY27. Ashwini Vaishnaw, union telecom minister, during the recent ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024, said BSNL has achieved a significant turnaround and is now posting Rs 1500 crore profit at the EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) level.




Read More - BSNL and SITAM Sign MoU to Train Students about 4G/5G

A report from TimesNow said that when questioned over the sentiments about the government investing in Vodafone Idea (Vi), a struggling Indian telecom operator, Vaishnaw declined to comment as Vi is a publicly listed company and any statement from him can affect the price of the stock. However, the minister did mention that the intention behind investing in Vi (referring to the government investment in the telco) was to ensure that there are at least three large players in the market to avoid any scenarios of duopoly.

Read More - BSNL is Offering Unlimited Voice Calling Under Rs 100

Vaishnaw also said that BSNL was in a very bad state almost a decade back. However, it has been revived now. BSNL plans to launch 5G using the same equipment that it is using for 4G. With 4G and 5G of BSNL, Indian customers will have the opportunity to purchase services from another operator apart from the private options including Jio, Airtel and Vi.

The tech stack that has been developed locally has also garnered the interest of other developing nations that want a low-cost solution to providing network services to consumers instead of relying on large and expensive vendors that offer equipment globally.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio cannot buy 50Mhz of band 40. Only 80Mhz is available and mostly bought by Airtel and Jio. It's impossible…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave can give upto 5-8Gbps speeds with the spectrum Jio has. Jio has 20Gbps 5G speed cap. So these speeds…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Ping as high as 740 and 3k are concerning to me ( not just unsatisfactory ). But atleast Vi gives…

5G for Consumers in 2024, Does it Make a Difference

Faraz :

Before pandemic Jio did all things great and in favour of customers. After 2021 Jio is not very customer friendly.…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Faraz :

Why don't you use Netmonster app to stay on 5G only ? Yup even I keep video on 720p on…

Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments