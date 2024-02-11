BSNL and SITAM Sign MoU to Train Students about 4G/5G

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Satya Insitute of Technology and Management (SITAM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training students on 4G and 5G. According to the report titled 'Telecom Talent in 5G Era: Demand Supply Skill Gap Report 2023-24', India would require 22 million skilled workers in the 5G focused industry. Thus, this move from BSNL and SITAM would be beneficial towards the future of telecom sector in India as it would result in training of more people for the 4G and 5G technologies.









The agreement was signed by BSNL Visakhapatnam DGM, Malla Satya Prasad and D.V. Rama Murthy, SITAM principal, said a report from TheHindu. The college director said that the partnership between SITAM and BSNL would enable students of CSE, ECE, artificial intelligence (AI) and EEE to work on machine learning, AI, and IoT (internet of things) technologies.

Through the BSNL training point, students can be taught about LTE, 4G, and 5G tech. The report mentioned that Mr Satya Prasad later gave a lecture on the developing telecom technologies in the department of electronics and telecommunication engineering. Mr Prasad gave an overview on the developments in the telecom sector which included information about the basic telephone system to mobile phones (wireless), Wi-Fi, broadcasting, GPS, GSM, 5G technology, edge, and IoT telecommunciations.

BSNL has earlier partnered with other educational institutes to expand information about 4G and 5G and train more young people in the field. Back in late 2023, BSNL partnered with Anna University and IIT Madras. Through this partnership, the state-run telecom operator is expanding the 4G and 5G coverage for students in the campuses. BSNL is in the process of rolling out 4G throughout India and the government expects the telecom comapny to turn profitable by FY27 through 4G.