C-DOT and IIT Kharagpur Partner to Develop Next-Gen Broadband Technology

Reportedly, the agreement is signed under the Telecom Technology Development Fund scheme of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

Highlights

  • C-DOT and IIT-Kharagpur to develop 10-Gigabit-capable PON equipment.
  • Prototypes aim to boost broadband speeds and accessibility.
  • Initiative supports government's goal of affordable rural broadband.

C-DOT, the Telecom R&D center of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-K), signed an agreement for the development of prototypes for a 10-Gigabit-capable symmetric Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Network Unit (ONU), the Ministry of Communications (MoC) said Saturday.

Also Read: C-DOT Signs Consortium Agreement for Disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network Solution




OLT and ONU

The OLT is a key component in a passive optical network (PON) architecture, serving as the central point that connects the optical network to the wider service provider network. In the context of XGS-PON, the OLT would be capable of handling symmetrical 10-Gigabit speeds for both upstream and downstream data transmission. The Optical Network Unit (ONU) is located at the customer premises, connecting the customer's network equipment (such as routers or computers) to the wider optical network.

Under TTDF Scheme

Reportedly, the agreement is signed under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. This scheme provides funding support to domestic companies and institutions involved in the technology design, development, and commercialisation of telecommunication products and solutions to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas.

Also Read: VI Business Offers IoT Lab-As-A-Service in Collaboration With C-DoT

Prototypes for Enhanced Broadband Connectivity

Under this project, IIT Kharagpur will develop prototypes for a 10-Gigabit-capable symmetric passive optical network (XGS-PON) optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU). It is expected that this project will yield new designs, developments, and commercialisation of the 10 Gbps upstream and downstream access network technology solution, facilitating the growth of affordable broadband and mobile services in India.

Both C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and IIT-K expressed their enthusiasm and reiterated their firm commitments toward advancing this engagement further, said MoC.

