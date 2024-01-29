BSNL is Offering Unlimited Voice Calling Under Rs 100

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers unlimited voice calling capability even with a prepaid plan that is priced under Rs 100. Today, when the private telecom operators aren't even offering basic validity under Rs 100, BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling benefit to the customers. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 99. The great thing about it is that it isn't even a very short-validity option. You get a validity of about 18 days, which is excellent. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 99 prepaid plan offered by BSNL.









Read More - BSNL Rs 288 STV is Offering 120GB of Data to Customers

BSNL Rs 99 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 99 plan from BSNL is an STV (Special Tariff Voucher) available for customers throughout India. The plan comes with 18 days of service validity and offers unlimited voice calling. Note that there are no other benefits bundled such as SMS or data. To get data, you will have to recharge with a data voucher from the state-run telecom operator.

However, if it is just the voice calling benefit you are looking for in the short term, then this Rs 99 plan from BSNL could be a perfect choice for you. In the Indian telecom industry, BSNL remains as the most affordable service provider. The only issue with BSNL's services is that its network availability and coverage are very much inferior to that of the private telcos and also there's no PAN-India 4G network.

Read More - BSNL Increases the Validity of Rs 151 Plan

BSNL is still in the process of launching 4G and says that will later upgrade it to 5G. If you have a 2G/3G SIM, then BSNL recommends that you upgrade it to a 4G SIM, which is offered by BSNL at no extra cost. You will have to recharge with an FRC (first recharge coupon) to get activate the 4G SIM of BSNL.