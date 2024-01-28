TowerCo Partners With RecNation to Build Wireless Towers Across US

RecNation partners with TowerCo to develop wireless infrastructure at 57 sites across the US, boosting connectivity and expanding income streams.

Highlights

  • Strategic locations for wireless tower development.
  • Expansion plans to 350 locations nationwide.
  • Addressing demands of 5G and Small Cell technologies.

TowerCo will build and manage wireless towers for RecNation across 57 sites in the US. RecNation Storage, an operator and developer of specialised recreational vehicle (RV) and marine storage facilities, announced that it is enhancing its offerings by partnering with TowerCo, which will develop wireless infrastructure at the sites for the company.

Also Read: Everest and TowerCo Acquire 546 Wireless Towers From Charter Communications




Partnership for Enhanced Connectivity

"The partnership with TowerCo is a creative and complementary way to further diversify and enhance the income streams generated by each of our properties," said RecNation. RecNation plans to expand its footprint to 350 locations across the country with the TowerCo team.

"The advent of new 5G and Small Cell technologies is requiring more and more transmission points to broadcast all of the data required by the new data-intensive services that are being brought to market, particularly with the explosion in data being created by Artificial Intelligence," said the joint statement.

Ideal Locations for Development

RecNation noted that its properties are ideal for this type of wireless tower project as they tend to be located in areas that would be receptive to this type of development.

Also Read: Fengate Expands US Wireless Tower Portfolio With TowerCom Acquisition

This partnership will allow RecNation to develop wireless towers on its properties that will be leased to wireless carriers and other first responders in law enforcement, fire, and EMS that require new cellular technologies for emergency communications.

The Company has significantly expanded its footprint to 57 locations across six states, including Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, while TowerCo owns and operates more than 10,000 tower, land, and rooftop assets across the country.

