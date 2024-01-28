Android eSIM Transfer Capability Spotted for Galaxy S24 Ultra

To make the smartphone experience more convenient for users, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have started offering eSIM transferring capabilities on their phones. At the previous Mobile World Congress (MWC), Google said it is working on a tool that would enable smartphones to transfer their eSIMs. Later, the feature was spotted for the Pixel 8 series. But it wasn't extended to many phones. Samsung also started offering the feature to users with the OneUI 5.1 update last year. However, again, it was only meant for select smartphones. It is also worth noting that not every smartphone has eSIM capabilities. Only a handful of devices get that such as flagships from Samsung, Google, and Apple.









As per a report from Android Police, a user trying to use Samsung's SIM transfer tool with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a pop-up for transferring the SIM came on the nearby Pixel 8 Pro. The report suggests that the capability for eSIM transfer has been added to more devices with the Android 14 update. However, the feature is not available for smartphone users in every region. It is only available for Deutsche Telekom's customers in the United States.

Regardless, it is a positive development for smartphone users considering buying new devices with eSIMs. Whether the same feature will be available for Android to iOS in the near future is something for us to watch out for. The adoption of eSIM will grow as more OEMs force their customers to use one SIM slot with an eSIM and the other with a physical one. Apple has already moved to a completely eSIM iPhone in the United States with the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

More OEMs are likely to enable the support in the future to make using eSIMs a hassle-free experience and increase adoption.