Tonaquint Acquires EdgeX Data Center in Oklahoma



US co-location and data center provider, Tonaquint Data Centers, has acquired EdgeX Data Centers in Oklahoma City. EdgeX, founded in 2021, acquired a facility originally built by Devon Energy as a standalone corporate data center and commissioned in 2010. This acquisition adds another data center to Tonaquint's existing platform.

Also Read: Singtel Secures SGD 535 Million Green Loan to Support Data Centre Operations









EdgeX Oklahoma Facility

The EdgeX facility is a purpose-built Tier 3 data center with a capacity of 8 MW, comprising a total of 65,000 square feet, including two 10,000 square foot data halls, situated on a 4-acre campus. The facility has the ability to deliver water-chilled cooling for high-density workloads.

Operational Plans

Tonaquint plans to commission a minimum of 2.5 MW of critical IT load, using a phased approach in the first year of operations. The site has an expansion capability of up to 12 MW. This new facility adds to Tonaquint's existing platform in Boise, Idaho, and St. George, Utah, enabling the company to extend the portfolio in Oklahoma and adjacent markets.

Also Read: CyrusOne Breaks Ground on Fifth Data Center in Frankfurt

"Strategically located near Will Rogers World Airport, the EdgeX facility utilises the same electrical grid that powers the airport and is designed to withstand tornado-force winds of up to 310 mph, positioning it to provide 100 percent uptime," said the official release.

DIF and Tonaquint said, "This acquisition is a great step towards further building out the Tonaquint platform and expanding into underserved markets. Data centers form an important part of DIF's investment strategy. We believe the investment offers substantial opportunities for value enhancement in the coming years, combined with reliable cash flows from high-quality contracts."

Also Read: Kao Data Second Harlow Data Centre Becomes Operational

Tonaquint Data Centers

As part of the transaction, Terry Morrison, Co-Founder and CTO of EdgeX, will join Tonaquint as COO and CTO. Tonaquint, founded in 2008 in St. George, UT, entered the Boise, ID, market in 2020 with the acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers. Tonaquint was later acquired by DIF in December 2022 to enable Tonaquint to continue its growth.