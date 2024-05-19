ESR to Develop 60 MW Data Centre Site in Central Tokyo, Japan



Logistics real estate firm ESR Group has announced plans to develop a 60 MW data center in Central Tokyo, Japan. This fourth data center site, planned in Ariake, Koto-Ku, is in addition to developing three other data center sites in Japan, as announced by ESR last week. Construction will commence in Q2 2026, with the data center expected to be operational by the end of 2028.

Growth in Japan's Data Center Market

ESR Group said, "Data centers are a key growth engine for ESR, and our Ariake development expands our portfolio across Japan and APAC. Our platform has a significant 1.5-gigawatt (GW) data center pipeline in key cities, including Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Mumbai, and Singapore. Japan is one of the largest and fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and our Ariake project will be transformational in terms of the capacity it will bring to Central Tokyo."

ESR Data Centre Fund 1, the group's data center investment fund, has USD 1.35 billion of equity commitments for digital infrastructure investment.

Sustainable Data Center Solutions

ESR Data Centres said, "In Tokyo and Osaka, there is increased demand for modern, energy-efficient data centers to replace aging digital infrastructure. ESR continues to partner with operators and hyperscalers to grow our data center portfolio across APAC."

The company currently has three other sites in development in Japan: the 130 MW Cosmosquare Data Center campus in Osaka, the 100 MW Keihanna Data Center campus in Kyoto, and the 30 MW Higashi Kurume Data Center in Tokyo.