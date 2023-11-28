5 Bollywood Dark Comedy Films to Watch on OTT

Is dark humor your favorite film genre? If so, below are some popular Bollywood films that feature black comedy or dark humor. Their gripping plots and amusing phrases will keep you entertained.

Highlights

  • Darlings: A twisted tale of love, betrayal, and revenge.
  • Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: Two friends expose corruption and crime with a touch of dark humour.
  • Monica, Oh My Darling: A seductive office lady turns the tables on her lovers, leading to unexpected consequences.

5 Bollywood Dark Comedy Films to Watch on OTT
Dark comedy is one of the genres that has recently grown in popularity. Audiences appreciate this genre of films and programs because it provides a casual glimpse into their dark sides. Dark comedies are films or television series that revolve around an intense plot, often with offensive or criminal material. The jokes based on the same theme make this genre a popular favourite.

If you enjoy dark comedy and relish laughing with guilt, here are a few Bollywood films you should watch:

Darlings

Hamza and Badru are madly in love with each other until they marry, and things go wrong. Under the influence of alcohol, Hamza beats Badru. Despite her mother's advice to leave him, Badru feels that her love can alter him. The dark plot with a dash of humor will keep you fascinated the entire time.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

This is the story of two photographers who are buddies. They've been hired by a newspaper to help them expose the corruption and crime that's going on. They document the scandals involving a constructor and even a murderer.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Monica, Oh My Darling

Monica, who is set in an office, is a stunning seductress who has had sexual relationships with a couple of men in her office. She threatens each of the boys about the unlawful connection after she discovers she is pregnant. Things take a different turn after they decide to assassinate her.

Where to watch: Netflix

Andhadhun

The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, portrays the story of Aakash, a blind pianist. He is given the opportunity to play at Sophie's father's restaurant, where he recently met Sophie. An experienced actor, impressed by his talent, invites him to perform privately at his home. After arriving, an unexpected turn of events unfolds.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The narrative of four women takes place in the city of Bhopal, where people are still a little conventional, and stars Ratna Pathak. These ladies, who range in age and marital status, are on a quest to explore their identities and sexuality. Despite its serious subject matter, the film manages to make your stomach hurt.

Where to watch: YouTube

