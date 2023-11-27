Jio’s Only No Daily Limit Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, offers only a single prepaid plan with lump-sum data. If you want more options, you can also check out the offerings of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The plan from Jio that comes with lump-sum data costs Rs 296. It is a short-term validity plan, but it also comes with truly unlimited 5G data. Let's go through the details.









Jio Rs 296 Plan Details

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of 30 days. It is a great plan if you want lump-sum data. You get of 25GB data with the plan, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

You also get the following additional benefits with the plan - JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Also, there's truly unlimited 5G data bundled.

After consuming FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. This is the best plan for consumers if they are looking for a 30-day option from Jio.

If you want an alternative, there's none from Jio. However, there's one plan that can be of interest to you if you like the Rs 296 plan. This plan costs Rs 239. With the Rs 239 prepaid plan, consumers get 28 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The special thing about this plan is that it offers 1.5GB of daily data. So while there's no lump-sum data involved, you still get plenty of data. Further, there's also an unlimited 5G data offer bundled with the Rs 239 plan of Jio.

The Rs 296 plan is not a new offering from Jio. Reliance Jio also offers many entertainment plans that come bundled with various OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as SonyLIV, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more. You can check out these plans by going to the official website of Jio or to the MyJio app.